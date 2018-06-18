Sabre Offers Personal Safety Products for a Happy & Safe Pride!

With Pride St. Louis just days away, Sabre, the leading brand in personal safety, is urging the LGBT community to take the appropriate precautions this Pride season. According to a report by the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs last year was the deadliest on record for the LGBT community.

“Our hope is that our products will resonate as we fight to put an end to harassment culture,” explained SABRE CEO David Nance.

Here are some great safety tips for traveling the street during Pride:

Always travel on the most public and populated streets, even if it means a longer route. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged, incase you need to make an emergency call. Don’t travel alone if possible, there is strength in numbers. Walk at a quick pace, with confidence. Do not go out of your way to ignore people, but act like you have somewhere to be. If someone speaks to you, don’t stop. Just nod politely and keep walking.

Sabre offers a wide range of personal safety products, including their signature Pepper Gel which boasts it’s been making grown men cry since 1975.

Pepper Gel Kit — Perfect for building confidence, this set comes with Sabre’s industry-leading, maximum strength pepper gel formula, a practice gel that is inert, target, and free training video.

Personal Alarm with LED Light — Featuring a discreet and secure clip, the personal alarm can be heard up to 600 ft away and the LED light ensures visibility on walks after dark. It’s a great way for alerting people you are in need of help.

Personal Alarm with Key Ring — Anywhere their keys go, they’ll be protected with this 120 dB alarm that can alert bystanders up to 600 feet away.

Pepper Spray with Quick Release Key Ring — From the parking garage to the hallway, this spray can be accessed even when the keys are in the ignition or door.

Grab A Drink Test Kit — These test for the presence of GHB and Ketamine in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Compact, discreet, and easy to use.

For more information about SABRE and their products, visit www.sabrered.com. From all of us at Vital VOICE: Have a fun, happy and safe Pride.