Approximately 25 percent of LGBTQ college students reported they had seriously considered suicide during the previous 12 months, according to study findings recently released by the Tyler Clementi Center at Rutgers University.

Researchers examined the responses of 66,208 lesbian, gay or bisexual students and 6,607 transgender students to seven national surveys, representing 918 four-year institutions across the United States– the largest sample of this population to be examined in higher education.

“This study provides educators, administrators and policymakers with new information that is critical to serving the needs of queer-spectrum and trans-spectrum students,” said Maren Greathouse, director of the Tyler Clementi Center, a research unit established in 2013 in memory of the Rutgers University freshman who committed suicide after he was cyberbullied because of his sexual orientation.

The study also found that while LGBTQ students report more than double the rate of depression of their heterosexual peers, they still managed to maintan grade point averages on par with their classmates. Greathouse noted this as an indicator of the students’ resilience and persistence, as studies show depression can adversely affect academic performance.

The research was funded by Rutgers University and the Tyler Clementi Foundation. For more information, visit the Tyler Clementi Center website .

Via Press Release