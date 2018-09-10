Hairball St. Louis, the iconic event of the season celebrating artistic expression through hair design, makeup, costume, music and more, makes its triumphant return to the stage after an 11 year hiatus.

The legendary Beauty/Barber industry extravaganza, where the audience is as glamorous as the show, unfolds at The Pageant Theatre (6161 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis 63112) on Sunday, September 16, 2018 and stars RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, Chad Michaels.

This unique experience staged by local stylists and fashion designers also features the glam-tastic talents of Maxi Glamour, 1000 Faces Cosplay, The Boulevard Hair Co., Bouffant Daddy, V. Vegaz, and Ambassadors of Harmony —with legendary DJ Danny Morris.

Founded in 1997, by local stylist Jeff Noble, Hairball St. Louiscelebrates the hardworking folks of the beauty/barber/fashion industry in the Gateway City. The event has since raised over $200,000.00 for local charities. This year Hairball St. Louisis proudly supporting the Ambassadors of Harmony Youth Initiatives.

Hairball St. Louisis an 18+ event with valid ID. *VIP tickets are $70, which includes early entry at 5:30 p.m., premium seating, food (hors d’oeuvre) and beverage. General admission tickets are $45 with doors opening at 6 p.m. Showtime is 7:15 p.m. sharp. Tickets can be purchased via ticketmaster.com.

For further information on Hairball St. Louis check them out at hairballstl.artor on Facebook at Hairball St. Louis.

*VIP is only available for purchase through Hairball St. Louis: http://www.hairballstl.art