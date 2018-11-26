During the Holi-Slay Spectacular on Dec. 7 viewers will be treated to an extended first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4.

The one-hour “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular” will bring back franchise favorites including Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel as they compete for the title of America’s first “Drag Race Xmas Queen.”

The eight queens will return for an extraordinary holiday-themed episode filled with jaw-dropping surprises, eye-popping fashions, and epic performances choreographed by Todrick Hall. The queens will be dancing and lip-syncing to original holiday music from two RuPaul holiday albums, the classic “Slay Belles” and the new album, “Christmas Party.” Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Todrick Hall will join RuPaul on the judging panel to help crown America’s first “Drag Race Christmas Queen.”

