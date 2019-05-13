World of Wonder, the Emmy-winning production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as RuPaul’s DragCon LA and NYC has partnered with TikTok, the global mobile video platform, who will serve as the main stage sponsor of this year’s events. TikTok will take over the main stage runway at both DragCon LA and NYC, which will feature performances throughout the weekend available for all attendees to experience.





The two brands, both recognized globally as cultural phenomena, have today launched social campaign leading up to the festival called #ServingRealness, in which TikTok users can follow World of Wonder and “show their true selves” living their best drag life in their own unique ways with pride through the platform. TikTok users who participate in the campaign and use the hashtag will have their videos selected to appear on the mainstage LED screen throughout the DragCon LA weekend. Also launching on TikTok at DragCon are new in-app effects including ‘Glamour Zoom,’ a special effect that brings users to the Werk Room virtually, a drag queen beauty filter, and animated stickers with famous catchphrases including “sashay away” “sickening” and “you better werk!”





“TikTok celebrates people joyfully putting their real self out there – whether they are sharing videos about feeling brave or having fun, or simply having fun watching others do their thing,” said Stefan Heinrich, Head of Global Marketing at TikTok. “We are excited to launch new effects in TikTok in honor of DragCon, and can’t wait to see content that serves realness from drag fans, other communities and superstars alike.”





World of Wonder has also launched its own TikTok account, with content that will include behind-the-scenes exclusive moments from the company’s SVOD, WOW Presents Plus; RuPaul’s Drag Race drag queens and other creator talent will participate.





“For years, we’ve been successfully expanding the World of Wonder brand from linear programming to also encompass a massive digital footprint, direct-to-consumer projects, and live events,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We’re thrilled to partner with TikTok at RuPaul’s DragCon, as another extension of our social footprint, to encourage fans to let their true selves shine.”





Programming on the TikTok-sponsored Runway at DragCon LA will include performances by Adore Delano, Allie X, Rebecca Black, Nikki Blonksy, Mark Kanemura, and more.



