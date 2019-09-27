On the heels of “RuPaul Drag Race’s” second consecutive Emmy® win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and RuPaul’s fourth consecutive Emmy® win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, top drag queens from across the pond will sashay into the workroom for the U.S. television premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” on Friday, October 11th at 8 PM ET/PT on Logo.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” will showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of the top drag queens, from sickening lip syncs to wig snatching moments, as they prove to Mama Ru why they deserve to be the “UK’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The 10 competing queens will give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of “UK’s Next Drag Superstar.” The queens competing include Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London).

RuPaul will host and judge alongside Michelle Visage, as well as newcomers Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Celebrity guest judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall. Joining as celebrity coaches will be MNEK, Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard. Joining as special guests for Snatch Game will be Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly.

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” airing in the US, follow RuPaul’s Drag Race across Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. Use #DragRaceUK across social media to join the conversation.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Sally Sanders, and Steven Corfe serving as Executive Producers.

