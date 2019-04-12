Emmy-award winning production company World of Wonder and Voss Events present The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 11 Tour, to kick off a sickening run of shows on Sunday, May 26th in Los Angeles.





All 15 season 11 Queens including A’keria Chanel Davenport, Ariel Versace, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, and Yvie Oddly will slay the runway as the tour commences during the official RuPaul’s DragCon LA after party, and continues to 16 cities across the US and Canada.





Season 10 Queen Asia O’Hara will serve as host for the tour, with legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage helming the Los Angeles and New York tour stops.





“I’m thrilled to bring, for the first time ever, the breathtaking Queens of season 11 LIVE to audiences in the US and Canada!” said RuPaul’s Drag Race and upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage. “Category is: slay that runway!”





“This summer I’m hitting the road with the baddest queens in the land…the land of Season 11!” said Asia O’Hara. “All bets are off and all rules are out the window as the Queens show you what they are REALLY made of! And of course, I’ll be safe behind the microphone.”





The 15 fierce Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 will appear in the following cities ( check your local listings for exact line-up in your city ):





5/26 – Los Angeles (RuPaul’s DragCon LA weekend)

5/28 – San Diego

5/29 – San Francisco

5/31 – Vancouver

6/1 – Calgary

6/3 – Seattle

7/10 – Boston

7/12 – Montreal

7/13 – Providence

7/14 – Toronto

7/15 – Winnipeg

7/17 – Philadelphia

7/18 – Washington DC

7/19 – Cincinnati

7/20 – Atlanta

7/21 – Nashville

9/6 – New York (RuPaul’s DragCon NYC weekend)





