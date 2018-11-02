VH1 announced that the Emmy® Award-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will air a holiday-themed episode on Friday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The one-hour “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular” will bring back franchise favorites including Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel as they compete for the title of America’s first “Drag Race Xmas Queen.”

The eight queens will return for an extraordinary holiday-themed episode filled with jaw-dropping surprises, eye-popping fashions, and epic performances choreographed by Todrick Hall. The queens will be dancing and lip-syncing to original holiday music from two RuPaul holiday albums, the classic “Slay Belles” and the new album, “Christmas Party.” Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Todrick Hall will join RuPaul on the judging panel to help crown America’s first “Drag Race Christmas Queen.”

“Nothing says Christmas like ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and drag queens slipping on their pantyhose,'” said three-time Emmy® Award-winning host and EP RuPaul. “Celebrating the holidays with my most festive girls inspired me to record my new album, ‘Christmas Party.’ And this VH1 holiday extravaganza is my way of saying thank you to my ‘Drag Race’ family by spreading a little bit of love, laughter and light across the country and around the world.”

The special comes on the heels of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” making Emmy ® history as the first series to win both Outstanding Host of a Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Reality Competition Program in the same year. Additionally, the milestone tenth season was the most watched season in franchise history across both “Drag Race” and “All Stars,” averaging 794,000 P18-49 Live+7 viewers and 1.2 million Live+7 total viewers. Both season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and season 4 of “All Stars” were previously greenlit by VH1.

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and up-to-date news, go to RuPaulsDragRace.com. Follow @RuPaulsDragRace on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for all of the latest tea and use #DragRace to join the conversation.

RuPaul’s holiday albums “Christmas Party” and “Slay Belles” are available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Music.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1, and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

