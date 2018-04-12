“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Alums Bring Their Fashion “Out of the Closet” for New Logo TV Digital Series

In an all-new digital series launching next Tuesday, April 17 at noon ET on LogoTV.com, fans of the pop culture phenomenon “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be given a glimpse into the fierce closets of six fan-favorite drag queens. During “Out of the Closet,” an intimate six-episode series, viewers are invited into the homes of Acid Betty, Aja, Alexis Michelle, Kimora Blac, Manila Luzon and Sasha Velour to explore their wardrobes and learn what inspires their fashion as well as the process that went into some of their most iconic and “wig-snatching” looks.

Check out the trailer online here: http://www.logotv.com/video-clips/mj2wxh/out-of-the-closet-sneak-peek-out-of-the-closet

“Out of the Closet” premieres on April 17 at noon ET, with new episodes airing every Tuesday, only on LogoTV.com.