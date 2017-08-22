Responding to fan demand, and following a head-spinning seven Emmy® Award nominations for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine, VH1 today announced “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will return for a third season, serving viewers another taste of some of the series’ fiercest queens. The returning court will battle it out on the runway in all new and unforgettable challenges as they compete for the crown and position in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” alongside past “All Stars” winners Chad Michaels and Alaska. The network also greenlit the popular behind-the-scenes after show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” which is also nominated this year for an Emmy® Award in the Unstructured Reality Program category.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” said executive producer and host RuPaul. “These All Stars represent the best of the breasts, legs and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

“The massive swell of new and longtime fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is nothing short of incredible,” said Pamela Post, SVP Original Programming & Development at VH1. “We are motivated now more than ever to ensure ‘Drag Race’ remains a shining example of inclusion and community, as well as fierce fashions and legendary lip-syncs.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” follows a jaw-dropping season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which was the most-watched in series history. The finale trended across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and was the #1 most social program the day of broadcast as viewers watched Sasha Velour crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” provides viewers a raw, behind-the-scenes look as the competing queens as they await to find out who will lip sync for their life. The companion series will return just in time for the milestone 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” debuting in spring 2018.

Fans craving more RuPaul this summer can catch “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 9 RuVealed,” currently airing every Thursday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Logo. The never-before-seen look into the historic season that crowned Sasha Velour as America’s Next Drag Superstar is packed with shocking moments and killer reads from the queens and Mama Ru herself.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” cast details and premiere date will be announced at a future time. For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and up-to-date news, go to allstars.logotv.com or to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Facebook page.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1. V

