Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar in the Central West End will ring in the new year with cocktails, cuisine, and celebrations.

Sub Zero Vodka Bar

Sub Zero Vodka Bar at 308 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108, is partnering with Pearl Vodka for an all-inclusive celebration that includes table service, drinks, and appetizers from 9 p.m. until midnight, along with a photo booth and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12. Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased online at www.subzerovodkabar.com.

The restaurant and bar, with the largest vodka selection in the country, will also be open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are suggested.

Gamlin Whiskey House

Gamlin Whiskey House at 236 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108, will be open to the public for dinner service and cocktails. The new year will be celebrated with a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are recommended.

Free Bubbly For Private Events

Both restaurants are offering a complimentary case of bubbly to anyone who books a private event for New Year’s Eve at Gamlin Whiskey House or Sub Zero Vodka Bar. Details are available by emailing Gamlin Restaurant Group Event Coordinator Madi Keller at madi@gamlinrg.com. V

Via Press Release