Revry’s Out Web Fest Closes with Awards and Performance by BeBe Zahara Benet Plus BeBe & Other Winner’s Fest Diaries.

Premier queer global streaming network, Revry, celebrated the closing night of its 3rd annual Out Web Fest (OWF), the first queer web festival celebrating the best in independent LGBTQ digital storytelling. After opening the fest at YouTube Space LA with the West Coast premiere of the acclaimed HBO documentary film, BELIEVER and celebrating the annual Revry Visibility Awards honoring YouTube sensations Ingrid Nilsen, Miles McKenna, Miles Jai and LGBTQ advocate organization LOVELOUD, the festival rocked on through the weekend at The London West Hollywood hotel with screenings, panels and two Powerhouse Industry Pitchfests. But the Closing Night Awards was the party not to be missed. With a diverse group of international winners including DragRace icon, BeBe Zahara Benet for her world premiere video, “Jungle Kitty”, the party went into insanity as BeBe then performed live for the first time her hit “Jungle Kitty” (see Winner’s List below with their Fest Diaries).

“It’s rare to have so many passionate, talented LGBTQ+ international content creators in one space,” said Revry CEO, Damian Pelliccione. “Over the fest, everyone became a family. With the stories we share from around the world, truly, it makes you realize how our stories resonate with whatever part of the globe you are from. That is the reason for this festival and for Revry – sharing our authentic stories from every corner of the globe!”

OWF is the world’s only digital festival dedicated to celebrating web series, short films and music videos by and for the global queer community. OWF’s mission is to provide the opportunity for all queer content creators to connect with the global community and celebrate the progressive evolution of LGBTQ+ entertainment. OWF breaks the mold of other festivals by giving prominence and a voice to the honest and unfiltered digital short-form storytelling that does not rely on access to resources, lofty budgets, or elite “movers and shakers” in the industry.

In the 21st Century short-form content leads as the hottest and fastest growing category in digital entertainment and we believe it is the perfect forum to share multiple perspectives of queer culture that make our stories some of the most innovative, ground-breaking, and unique in the world. OWF introduces international and local digital content creators, producers, and fans to inclusive programming that acknowledges the cultural significance of this revolutionary intersection of medium and storytelling.

