REVRY, the world’s first and only LGBTQ-dedicated OTT, mobile, and online-based digital streaming service is proud to announce the release of its first original series, Gayborhood, on February 17, 2017.

The six episode, full-length show is an unscripted, mock-reality series set in Chicago’s LGBTQ neighborhood. Using satire and over-the-top humor, Gayborhood provides an irreverent commentary on the current state of reality TV and queer culture – all seen through the lens of a wacky and outrageous band of friends living in this vibrant neighborhood. Narcissistic drag queens, sex addicts, “fish out of water” Midwest gay folk, and – of course – everyone’s favorite, love-starved, gal pal all make up the Gayborhood.

“We are so thrilled to bring our show to this exciting and inclusive digital platform,” says Co- Producer & Co-Director, Colby Holt. “Telling authentic queer stories is what we’re all about,” adds Sam Probst, Co-Producer & Co-Director, “so partnering with REVRY has been a perfect fit. Being a queer-owned and operated platform makes a world of difference to us and our community.”

“We are super stoked to launch our 2017 lineup with the hilarious series, Gayborhood,” said Damian Pelliccione, Founder and CEO of REVRY. “Colby and Sam are such great filmmakers and we can’t wait to bring their larger-than-life characters to our dedicated audience.”

Gayborhood will be REVRY’s first foray into original programming and the fledgling network will follow up this release with a slate of originals over the next year. In addition, to releasing lifestyle, scripted, and documentary programs, REVRY has launched in-house podcast productions via REVRY Studios, all of which will reflect REVRY’s mission of providing authentic stories and points of view from the LGBTQ community.

“Ultimately, our goal is to expand the scope of what queer storytelling means in the 21st Century,” says Pelliccione, “Now – more than ever – it is important to show the world that being LGBTQ is about more than sexuality: it’s about identity, politics, point of view, andvisibility. Storytelling is the best way to get this message across and comedy is the most sure- fire way to receive this message. This is why Gayborhood is the perfect series to kick off our originals!”

The first episode of Gayborhood will premiere globally on February 17, 2017 for free on all REVRY platforms and will be followed by weekly releases of additional episodes accessible with a REVRY subscription. REVRY is available for only $4.99 a month or at a discounted yearly price.

Gayborhood is produced and directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst. Consulting Producer, Stan Dembecki, is a two-time Emmy Award © winner.

About REVRY

REVRY is the world’s first LGBTQ streaming service dedicated to all forms of digital entertainment created by and for queer and allied audiences. A global first on both the new Apple TV and Google Chromecast – also available on all Roku, iOS, and Android devices and the web – REVRY provides a convenient and queerated platform for discovering the best in LGBTQ entertainment. Headquartered in Los Angeles, REVRY’s diverse team brings more than 30 years of experience in tech, digital media, and LGBTQ advocacy. For additional information, please visit: www.revry.tv.