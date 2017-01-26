The Regional Arts Commission (RAC), the region’s largest annual funder of the arts, dedicated to the cultivation, promotion, and fostering of cultural programming in the St. Louis area, has announced a call for applications for 16 fellowships for its 2017 Neighborhood-Based Community Arts Training (CAT) Institute. The program will focus on The Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods in the City of St. Louis.

Now in its 20th year, the CAT Institute is an innovative five-month curriculum for artists of all disciplines and social service professionals/community organizers who learn to collaborate across sectors of all disciplines and develop programs that can affect positive social change through collaboration. These programs take place in homeless shelters, prisons, at-risk schools, hospices, community centers, daycare facilities, social service agencies, as well as within neighborhoods. “With the Neighborhood-Based CAT Institute, arts, culture, and creativity are innovative elements of community development,” said Roseann Weiss, Director of Artist and Community Initiatives at RAC. “We witness the demonstrated power of the arts to change lives and change communities.”

A panel of community arts professionals will select eight artists from any discipline and eight social service providers/community organizers/social activists who are involved in and committed to the Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods to participate in the 2017 Neighborhood-Based CAT Institute on a scholarship from March through July 2017.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, February 9, 2017. Selected applicants will be invited for interviews. The trainings will begin in March 2017. For an application and more information, go to http://racstl.org/art-community/community-arts-training-cat-institute/. V

About the Community Arts Training (CAT) Institute

Created by the Regional Arts Commission in 1997, the CAT Institute is an innovative program based on the idea that art is an agent of positive social change. The CAT Institute provides a professional level, comprehensive training program to prepare artists of all disciplines and their community partners to collaborate in creating and sustaining significant arts-based programs primarily in under-resourced community settings, such as neighborhood organizations, social service agencies, development initiatives, and education programs. For more information about the CAT Institute, visithttp://racstl.org/art-community/community-arts-training-cat-institute/.

About the Regional Arts Commission

The Regional Arts Commission (RAC) is at the forefront of efforts to transform St. Louis into a more vibrant, creative and economically thriving community by elevating the vitality, value and visibility of the arts. It is the largest annual funder of the arts in the region, and since its inception in 1985, RAC has awarded more than 6,900 grants totaling over $97 million to support nonprofit arts, individual artists, cultural organizations, consortiums and programs. Directed by a board of 15 commissioners appointed by the chief executives of St. Louis City and St. Louis County, RAC is a pivotal force in the continuing development and marketing of the arts in the region. Visit www.racstl.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook at Regional Arts Commission or Twitter @RACStLouis.