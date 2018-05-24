Queer Eye is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new Fab Five. These fearless ambassadors of taste are about to embark on Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever, bringing a message of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes in season two.

It’s been fifteen years since the Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revolutionized reality television. The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine),Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). This season, the Queer Eye Fab Five return to the Georgia heartland, forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more!

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy creator David Collins (Scout Productions) serves as executive producer for Queer Eye, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. David Eilenberg, Adam Sher, Jennifer Lane and Jordana Hochman also serve as executive producers in association with ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye Season Two launches globally on Netflix June 15, 2018.