Netflix has picked-up the Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye for a fourth season, debuting July 19 with all episodes. In season four, the hosts of Queer Eye return to the BBQ capital of the world, Kansas City, with a new roster of eight heroes. Netflix has additionally ordered a fifth season that will start production on June 24, 2019. The Fab Five head east to Philadelphia for the fifth season, which will debut in 2020.

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged and into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fourth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors of taste return to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion). Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye Season 4 launches globally on Netflix July 19, 2019.





