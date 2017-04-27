The Queens Are Back.

Pearl Vodka + Vital VOICE Magazine present Queens in Space: Return of the Divas. Join us in launching The Pride Issue and kicking off National Pride Month on Thursday, June 1 on the rooftop of the Moonrise Hotel, and celebrate the start of an amazing summer in St. Louis.

Queens In Space: Return of the Divas will feature:

The Queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 1 Winner Chad Michaels as CHER

Known as one of the world’s premier Cher impersonators for nearly two decades, Michaels is dedicated to professionalism and excellence. She offers a comprehensive collection of Cher’s “Bob Mackie-inspired” costume wardrobe and a repertoire of the iconic singer’s legendary performances from the last four decades.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 star Jade Jolie as TAYLOR SWIFT

Jade Jolie rose to prominence following her Drag Race debut, and simply kills it as the controversial now-diva, Taylor Swift. She performs as many other personalities as a resident entertainer at PLAY Louisville. Most importantly, she is a Queens In Space virgin.

The Incomparable Brad Fennel as REBA McENTIRE

Miss Gay Missouri USofA 2017 Adria Andrews as SIA

The Legendary ‘Whore of 84’ Genewa Stanwyck as BRITNEY SPEARS

Kansas City’s own GB Couture as JENNIFER LOPEZ

Hosted by ‘Divas of the Grove’ star Akasha Royale as BEYONCE

The Swag Bag

VIP Guests will receive an exclusive photo opportunity with Chad Michaels and Jade Jolie, plus a VIP backpack from Stevens – The Institute of Business & Arts with The Pride Issue of Vital VOICE Magazine inside, Pearl Vodka sunglasses, chapstick, nail polish and more.

The Crafty Cocktail

The Pearl Necklace is the official cocktail of the Queens in Space rooftop bash, the quintessential out-of-this-world element that will takes your senses to the next galaxy.

Made with Pearl Black vodka, we add in Viniq shimmery liqueur — a blend of vodka, Moscato and natural fruit flavors— and a splash of 7 Up for a clean, semi-sweet finish.

The Venue With The View

The rooftop of the Moonrise Hotel provides unparalleled views of the city, from downtown St. Louis to downtown Clayton. With an indoor sage and performance area and a large outdoor lounge and cocktail area, the venue offers a satisfying source of entertainment for whatever mood you’re in.

The Good Cause

A portion of proceeds raised at Queens In Space will benefit the Stevens – The Institute of Business & Arts Scholarship Fund (SSF). The Fund supports the educational goals of students by raising funds to assist them with their tuition expenses. To date, SSF has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships. Stevens – The Institute offers small class size and instruction from expert faculty in five degree programs: Fashion, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Business & Paralegal. V