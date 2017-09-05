In the aftermath and devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, many members of the nationwide LGBTQIA+ community are displaced and struggling for basic necessities. PrideSTL announced today that they are holding a donation drive to help those who desperately need it at this time. All donations will be given to the Montrose Center, Houston’s LGBT Center.

Donations will be accepted from today until September 17th, at which time our board members will personally deliver these items to Houston.

Many items are needed, including: toiletries (soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, etc.), toilet paper, nonperishable food items, men’s underwear (new, in package), men’s socks (new, in package), women’s underwear (new, in package), women’s socks (new, in package), women’s hygiene products, Depends (all sizes), pet food, pet toys, baby food, baby formula, baby onesies, diapers (cloth and disposable), blankets, and bottled water.

Leon A. Braxton, Jr., Director of Diversity and Inclusion for Pride St. Louis, said that, “In times of need and disaster, our outreach cannot be limited to only our own St. Louis LGBTQIA+ community, but to our national community as well. Community outreach is not bound by city limits or state borders. We must share our resources with Houston. We must let them know that we see them, and we are here for them.” Pride St. Louis President Matt Harper stated, “When our sibling communities hurt, we hurt. It is essential that we support and empower Houston through these difficult times.”

Individuals and groups interested in donation can bring donations to PrideCenter, located at 3738 Chouteau Avenue. All donations must be received by September 17th at the latest. More information can be found at http://pstlou.is/houston. V

Via Press Release