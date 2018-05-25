PrideSTL Announces 2018 PrideFest Entertainment Lineup Headliners include Mýa, Steve Grand, Bonnie McKee

Pride St. Louis announced today the entertainment lineup for this year’s PrideFest, June 23-24 in Downtown St. Louis. Attendees look forward to award- winning artists, including headliners such as Mýa (presented by 95.5 The Lou), Steve Grand, Paige Alyssa, La Bouche, and Bonnie McKee.

“We are very excited to bring you this year’s headliners,” said Marty Zuniga, Vice President of Pride St. Louis. “This wonderfully diverse group of artists join the many local and regional talents that we are pleased to showcase this year.”

Mýa, presented by 95.5 The Lou, is a Grammy Award winning, internationally-known artist, singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, actress, activist, and philanthropist. Her remake of LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Collaboration.” She has also won numerous MTV VMA awards, as well as the NAACP Image Award. She has worked to improve the lives of LGBTQIA+ people throughout her career: she works in the global fight against AIDS, assists homeless LGBTQIA+ youth, participated with the NOH8 campaign, and partnered with the Human Rights Campaign for #LoveConquersHate.

Steve Grand boasts over 16 million views on YouTube and a #3 album on the Billboard Independent Album Artist charts. His first of many self-funded music videos, “All-American Boy,” went viral, leading to the openly gay artist being lauded as a trailblazer in the entertainment world. Grand has been featured on Good Morning America, CNN, and many other national outlets where he has used his platform to advocate for human rights and LGBTQIA+ equality.

Paige Alyssa, a St. Louis native, is a vocalist and percussionist. Inspired by gospel music, pop, R&B, and more, she attended and graduated Webster University with a degree in vocal performance – and has become recognized for her work throughout the region. She continues to inspire and entertain many through her creative, original work.

La Bouche is a multi-platinum award-winning duo, famous for dance hits “Be My Lover,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Fallin’ in Love.” With multiple Billboard and MTV Music Award nominations, La Bouche is a timeless sound, and one of the most popular 90’s bands touring today.

Bonnie McKee, originally a teenage runaway, has become one of the industry’s most sought- after songwriters, having written for such artists as Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Jason Derulo. She has written ten number-one songs for other singers, but entertaining is where her passion truly lies; she has accumulated over 35 million views on her creative, original music videos, and continues to expand her fan base.

Pride St. Louis welcomes attendees to join St. Louis’ annual LGBTQIA+ PrideFest on June 23 and 24. Attendees can enjoy entertainment, a parade, hundreds of vendors, and many different choices of food. PrideFest is free for the community, however, donations are encouraged. A schedule of events, including performance dates and times, will be released shortly. For more information on PrideFest, visit www.pridefe.st.