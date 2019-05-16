Pride St. Louis Royalty Court presents the 2019 Pride St. Louis Royalty Pageant. “The Greatest Show” honoring the 2018 court, Queen: Butterscotch, King: Dick Von Dyke, Ms. Pride: Scarlet Syanide, and Mr. Pride: Chase Valentino on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Attitudes Nightclub located at 4100 Manchester Ave, St. Louis MO 63110. Doors Open at 5pm, Pageant at 6pm

The 2019 Queen of Pride, King of Pride, Ms. Pride and Mr. Pride contestants will complete in five categories: Presentation Pride Wear, Formal Evening Wear, On Stage Question, Talent, and Fundraising.

The 2019 court will be highlighted in the Pride Parade presented by Mastercard and will perform at Pridefest on the Stonewall Main Stage presented by Bayer on Sunday June 30th 2019.

PrideFest is June 29-30 in downtown St Louis. Past attendance has seen over 200,000 people in Soliders Memorial Park and at the annual Pride Parade, Sunday, June 30th which route follows Market Street from 8th to Union Station at 12 noon. Information on the Festival can be found at PrideSTL.org.

Via Press Release