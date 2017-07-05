PrideFest 2017 was truly incredible. We surpassed every attendance record; in almost four decades, never have we seen the community come together as we did this year. We had almost 300,000 people attend PrideFest.

We were honored to welcome Cleve Jones as our grand marshal. Jones exemplifies what it means to be “Community Proud.” He was an early activist in the LGBTQIA+ rights movement, author of “When We Rise”, the book on which the ABC miniseries was based, founder of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, and friend to Harvey Milk. His example is one which we strive to follow each day.

The support you provided us in donations at the entry gates will go far in helping us serve the community. Through your help, we raised $40,410. We are humbled by your outpouring of support. To meet our goal and fully fund our central initiatives, however, we must continue to raise funds for PrideCenter, scholarship, education, outreach, and festival. You can donate online at any time by visiting donate.pridestl.org. If you are able, we encourage you to become a sustainable supporter for $25 a month.

Pride St. Louis works year-round to serve the LGBTQIA+ community. Many people have asked how to get involved throughout the year, and we could not be more pleased to invite you to join us. Visit volunteer.pridestl.org to learn how you can join Pride St. Louis. We’re currently looking for people who are interested in filling some volunteer shifts at PrideCenter, our LGBTQIA+ community center.

From the bottom of our hearts, we, the Board of Directors of Pride St. Louis thank you for your support of the organization. We look forward to another year of creating community, encouraging diversity, and building solidarity in St. Louis. Stay tuned for upcoming events.

Again, thank you so very much. Together, we are Community Proud. V

