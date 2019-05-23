Pride St. Louis is excited to announce our Stonewall Main Stage Presented by Bayer headlining entertainment. On Saturday June 29 “CHEL” kickoffs our headlining performances. This songstress brings an empowered female perspective, positive mindset, and a whole lot of raw attitude with her indie soul spirit threading through her pop music. She is followed by Pop break out star, “Dinah Jane”. Formally of Fifth Harmony. She is presented by HOT104.1. Festival headliner, “Icona Pop” finishes the festival on Saturday with their disco, glitter, pop, power and Rock’n Roll chat topping hits!

On Sunday Pride kickoffs the Stonewall Main Stage Presented by Bayer with St. Louis’s own energetic cover band “All Mixed Up”. Followed by “Brian Justin Crum” who joins us fresh off America’s Got Talent, The Champions Season. After Brian join us for the Dance Legend, herself, the Original Weathergirl, Martha Wash. Martha’s voice has dominated the airwaves, and her charisma and spirit has embraced millions of people around the world. She is responsible for some of the top-selling, most recognizable pop hits of the 80s and 90s. Closing out 40 Years of Pride, Festival headliner, Taylor Dayne returns to Pride Stage! She is an American pop icon with a career spanning three decades, Taylor’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It To My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career.

