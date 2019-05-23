Pride St. Louis announced its Grand Marshals to lead the 2019 Mastercard Grand Pride Parade on June 30th, 2019 at 12 noon, are the Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG) and theSt. Louis Metro Transgender community.

This year, the Arch will once again provide the backdrop for the Grand Parade, as we celebrate the 40thanniversary of Pride St. Louis and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Please, join Pride St. Louis as we proudly share this day with our transgender and non-binary sisters and brothers in reflection and celebration of our rich history and march together in community and love.

Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG)’s vision is to unite the Trans community and promote education andvisibility in the Saint Louis metro area. Their mission is to bring together the community of trans, gender queer, androgynous, intersex and their allies in the St. Louis metro area through community, visibility, advocacy, and education.

The Grand Parade is a fan favorite and is traditionally scheduled to kick-off the festival’s Sunday entertainment schedule. The procession will travel down Market Street with upwards of 170 entrants, including marching groups from LGTBQIA owned and supporting businesses, non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and allies showcasing their talents and showing their community support.

