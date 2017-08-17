Pride St. Louis recently announced their partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals for the first-ever LGBT Pride Night at Busch Stadium. The event, scheduled for Friday, August 25th, is the result of much time and discussion between the two organizations. Ticket sales in part benefit Pride St. Louis and the PrideSTL Scholarship Program.

The first pitch will be thrown by the Queen of Pride, Tassandra Crush. Pride St. Louis is deeply honored to announce that this will also mark the first occasion in St. Louis Major League Baseball history that a transgender individual has thrown a first pitch. Matt Harper, President of the Board, said, “We are more than thrilled to have the opportunity to join in this historic moment for our LGBTQIA+ community.”

The St. Louis Cardinals’ statement said, “Join LGBT friends, family, and allies to watch the Cardinals take on the Tampa Bay Rays. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardinals cap with a rainbow STL logo. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the PrideSTL Scholarship, which is awarded annually to St. Louis area students.”

Pride St. Louis looks forward to Pride Night as a beginning to increased collaboration with the Cardinals to bring greater awareness to LGBTQIA+ issues, advocate for equality, and encourage diversity and inclusion in sports.

Interested individuals and groups can purchase tickets at http://pstlou.is/cards. Tickets must be purchased as “Pride Night” tickets to receive the baseball cap and to benefit Pride St. Louis. For more information about the Pride Night, contact secretary@pridestl.org. For more information about the PrideSTL Scholarship Program, contact scholarship@pridestl.org. V

Via Press Release