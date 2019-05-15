The region’s leading LGBTQIA organization is proud to announce it’s 2019 Community Awards winners. Annually these awards recognize individuals and organizations in our region who have made a remarkable difference in our community through their work, passion, and commitment.

The “Felton T. Day Community Service Award” is presented to a person – not associated with Pride St. Louis – whose service to the LGBTQIA+ community has gone above and beyond, exemplifying the spirit of leadership and service in one’s community. This year’s winner is Aaron Finnegan.

The “Jim Hoefer Organization Award” is presented to an organization best exemplifying what it means to serve St. Louis’ LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s winner is Metropolitan Community Church “MCC”.

The “Chuck Charleston Award” is presented to a former Pride St. Louis board member who demonstrated leadership and service beyond their normal duties. This year’s winner is Chad Fox.

The “Lisa Wagaman Lifetime Community Service Award” is presented to a person who has dedicated a large portion of their life to further the Pride movement, LGBTQIA+ causes, or has given back through leadership and/or volunteering. This year’s winner is Michael Mullen.

“Each of these winners have exemplified what community means, and truly make a difference in our region, Pride St Louis is proud to honor their work and commitment.” stated Pride St Louis President, Matt Harper. Award nominations are submitted by the community and final sections are made by the Board of Directors.

Each recipient will be on hand to be honored and accept their award at the Community Pride Month Kick Off and Awards Celebration on Saturday, June 1stat Gallery 1014, at 1014 Locust Street from 7pm to 10pm. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Award winners will also be honored at the annual PrideFest June 29-30 in downtown St Louis. Past attendance has seen over 200,000 people in Soliders Memorial Park and at the annual Pride Parade, Sunday, June 30thwhich route follows Market Street from 8thto Union Station at 12 noon. Information on the Festival can be found at PrideSTL.org.

