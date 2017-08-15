Pride St. Louis held their annual elections on August 14th, 2017. A record number of candidates applied for the Board from extremely diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Pride St. Louis is excited to announce that four new individuals were elected to the Board of Directors: Akash Munshi, Ebony Janeen, Brandon Reid, and Sebastian Westfall. Akash Munshi has served as the President of Show-Me Bears and has been involved with Pride St. Louis’ scholarship program. Ebony Janeen, a veteran, previously worked with HRC and a youth center in Detroit, and continues to help the members of our community who have experienced violence and trauma. Brandon Reid is known for his work as Secretary of the Board for Steps Alano, an LGBTQIA+ substance abuse recovery organization. Sebastian Westfall, who is also a veteran, has been a dedicated volunteer for the past five years, helping across many areas from beverage team, to entry plazas, to parade.

Todd Alan, Leon Braxton, and Gavin Schmitz were re-elected to their positions as Director of Sponsorship, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, and Director-at-Large, respectively. Matt Harper was re-elected as President of the Board, and Landon Brownfield was re-elected as Secretary of the Board. In addition, Jean Harris-Sokora, Tyrell Manning, Maddy McVey, Morgan Morris, and Mick Nassar were appointed as coordinators for the organization.

Pride St. Louis would like to express the deepest appreciation to Jesse Doggendorf and Ellen Vanscoy for their years of service. The organization is thankful for their leadership and for their many contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community, and wishes them the best of luck in all of their future endeavors.

Questions regarding elections can be sent to elections@pridestl.org. Pride St. Louis thanks each of the applicants for their time and their dedication, and looks forward to a new era for the organization. V