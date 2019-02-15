Pride St. Charles (PSC) announced that they will be hosting the first LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in St. Charles County on June 15, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The historic first Pride Parade in St. Charles County will be immediately followed by the fifth St. Charles Pride Festival, held annually at Frontier Park in St. Charles, Missouri.

The parade will begin at Bales Park, heading south on N. Main Street, continue to N. Second Street, on to Clark Street, before continuing on N. Main street through St. Charles Historic Main Street cobblestones, reaching Boone’s Lick Rd, and concluding at Riverside Drive and dispersing at Bishop’s Landing.

Presenting Sponsor, Proctor and Gamble (P&G), has already reserved their spot. The St. Louis Balloon Brigade has confirmed participation as well,and will be carrying the Grand Marshal of the Parade on their float. The Grand Marshal is TBD.

The parade theme will be Reflections: Looking Back…Marching Forward. “We chose this theme because it is fitting with the progress that we have seen within our community since PSC was founded. It is always great to keep looking to the future, but sometimes you have to remember where you came from to know where you are going. We want to reflect on the past while ushering in the future,” said Parade Coordinator and PSC Director, Lacie Jett-Ricketts.

“We decided to host a Pride Parade this year because it is our fifth year and we thought it was about time that we gave our community what they have been asking for since we started,” said Parade Coordinator and PSC First Vice President, Jason Dunn.

“The City of St. Charles has been very helpful with this process. They gave us a very fast application approval, and also assisted with the route planning. We could not be more thrilled to have the support of the city for this history making moment,” said PSC President, Beth Finder.

Any organizations interested in participating in the parade should visit the PSC website and apply. The parade has a limited capacity, and businesses should apply as soon as possible.

Additionally, Pride St. Charles will be hosting a wedding for the fourth year. The wedding contest is currently open to applicants through a form on the PSC website.

The Pride St. Charles festival is scheduled to take place from 12 PM to 9 PM. Participants will include local and state dignitaries, and other public officials, live entertainment all day, Balloon Brigade, and more. Applications for vendors and sponsors are available at pridestcharles.org.

