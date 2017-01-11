The social event for queer professionals and allies held in a safe environments with access to public transportation is back this month. The event will be held at​ Rooster South Grand, 3150 S Grand Blvd, on January 18 from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. The purpose of these events is to build a community of connected strong queer professionals. We can accomplish more as a group rather than an as individuals. This is a place to meet fellow business owners, managers, entrepreneurs, and many other people in a comfortable setting that promotes conversation.

The Pride Pages launches a quarterly series of community get togethers focused on building ties and starting conversation. This arose out of a need to bring the professional queer community together without a political agenda or other dividing factor. Started in 2016 by partnering with the Gateway Business Guild and KCC Social Strategists (Formerly Cush-Denn Dreams LLC), these events are the premier LGBTQIA+ get together.

Dave Bailey and his team at Rooster South Grand have openly supported the Saint Louis community and have been gracious enough to host our January event. Complimentary cocktails and appetizers will be available to all who attend! We do ask that anyone interested in coming, RSVP as soon as possible. While we don’t limit attendance, we do want to make sure there are enough accommodations. V

Via Press Release