Pride St. Louis and community stakeholders present a PrideCenter Sneak-Peek Event at 3738 Chouteau Ave. on Sunday, January 9 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The need for an LGBTQIA+ center in St. Louis is clear, and the Pride Center hopes to fill this void.

Over the past several months, volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours of work to the creation of the Pride Center of St. Louis. The Center – which is open to the public – has a community library, a CyberCenter where people can apply for jobs and take online classes, and a meeting area. Many other community organizations have already expressed their interest in holding classes at the space too, namely a self-defense class and a meditation class.

Join us for a sneak peek of the Pride Center of St. Louis! We, with the help of wonderful volunteers, have put in countless hours to put together a safe space for the whole LGBTQIA+ community. Come for an afternoon of complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and community togetherness. V

Via Press Release