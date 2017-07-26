This morning, President Donald Trump notified the people of the United States on Twitter that transgender people will no longer be able to serve openly in the United States military.

There are thousands of transgender people currently serving in the military that work to keep our country safe and free that have now been silenced.



President Obama’s Administration announced last year that transgender people could serve openly in the United States. This policy that President Donald Trump is putting forth is similar to President Clinton’s “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy” from 1993 in which gay and lesbian servicemembers were not allowed to serve in the military.



Screenshots of the Tweets can be found below:

