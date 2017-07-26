This morning, President Donald Trump notified the people of the United States on Twitter that transgender people will no longer be able to serve openly in the United States military.
There are thousands of transgender people currently serving in the military that work to keep our country safe and free that have now been silenced.
President Obama’s Administration announced last year that transgender people could serve openly in the United States. This policy that President Donald Trump is putting forth is similar to President Clinton’s “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy” from 1993 in which gay and lesbian servicemembers were not allowed to serve in the military.
There is no place for discrimination in the military. Eliminating transgender people from the military and putting them back in the closet does not align with American values. ACLU announced in a statement today that they are examining all of their options to fight this.
“An estimated 15,000 transgender people are already honorably serving in the United States military all around the globe. These comments against our honorable servicemembers are a blatant affront to American values,” Steph Perkins PROMO’s Executive Director added. “We have seen throughout history that an inclusive military is what makes an effective force, and that is still true today. We hope leadership across the US military will continue to follow the current policy that allows those who serve to serve openly with honor and integrity.” V
