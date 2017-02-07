With the Gent! St. Louis Men’s Designer Showcase coming up Thursday, Feb. 16, male models around the city are prepping for one of the biggest fashion events of the year. And while they prep, we’ve gathered a couple models who will be walking in the shows to serve you up your drink of choice. Get to know these gents, and VOTE (at the bottom of the page) for the model who you think has what it takes. The winner will be featured in an upcoming Spring/Summer 2017 fashion editorial in the Vital VOICE! Voting ends Next Wednesday, 2/15 at 6 p.m.

Most importantly, see them in action at Gent! St. Louis Men’s Designer Showcase, presented by Mungenast Lexus and featuring some of the region’s hottest and newest designers. After you vote, make sure to get your tickets to GENT! to see these and more models in person by clicking here. V

Name: Houston Scott

Age: 27

Relationship Status: Single

Occupation: Assistant Manager at Save A Lot

Best Physical Feature: Shoulders

When you’re not dominating the runway, what do you love to do? Drawing, gym, hanging with close friends.

Name one thing you are currently obsessing over/can’t live without: The gym of course!! LOL

What’s your favorite show to binge watch? Once Upon A Time

Who is your current Hollywood crush? Currently don’t have one

unfortunately LOL.

What’s a top priority on your bucket list? Trip to California.

If you were an emoji, which one would you be and why? Smiling emoji, because I do that quite a bit.

What’s your drink of choice? Redbull and Pearl Vodka.

Name: Aris Bowen

Age: 27

Relationship Status: I have a girlfriend – Aliyah

Occupation (Besides modeling): Asst. Ops Manager

Best Physical Feature: My eyes

When you’re not dominating the runway, what do you love to do? Competitive Bodybuilding – Classic Physique.

Name one thing you are currently obsessing over/can’t live without: Podcasts – personal development, motivation, politics, sports, etc.

What’s your favorite show to binge watch? House of Cards, Game of Thrones, and Scandal.

Who is your current Hollywood crush? Paula Patton.

What’s a top priority on your bucket list? Travel Japan.

If you were an emoji, which one would you be and why? The smirk one, because I’m pretty sarcastic.

Do you have any tattoos? Yes, duh. All over my upper body, minus my abs.

What’s your liquor of choice? Bourbon.