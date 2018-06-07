Paris Becomes First “GayTravel Approved” City in Europe

For years, Paris has been celebrated as a premiere gay vacation destination for the LGBT community. Now, the City of Lights is being honored as the first city in Europe to be granted GayTravel Approved® status by GayTravel.com.

As GayTravel.com’s seal of excellence, GayTravel Approved is an exclusive title awarded to a select number of travel partners around the world who have proven themselves deserving of the recognition and praise of the LGBT community.

“With more than 20 years of history as the leading resource for memorable, lifetime LGBT travel experiences, this distinction carries significant weight,” says GayTravel.com Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick. “In fact, meticulous surveying revealed that nearly 9 out of 10 LGBT travelers believe it is exceedingly important for them to know a destination is GayTravel Approved when planning a visit. This honor lets the world know that GayTravel.com’s team of experts, influencers, and editors–along with feedback from our discerning followers–have awarded a travel partner the distinction of having that special ‘je ne sais quoi’ LGBT travelers appreciate.

“Paris,” he says, “has long been a favorite LGBT destination, and GayTravel’s Gurus and editors have experienced the savoir-faire of its people and the inclusiveness of its culture first-hand. Therefore, it is our sincere privilege to bestow the title of GayTravel Approved 2018 upon the city of Paris, France.”

The GayTravel Approved designation is not granted lightly. Candidates must be nominated and possess a proven track record of providing a safe and welcoming environment for LGBT travelers. Moreover, they must exhibit a number of unique qualities, including a palpable sense of exuberance, inclusiveness, and overall well-being. Paris embodies these qualities perhaps more than any other place on earth.

It’s not surprising that LGBT travelers are frequenters of this city. One such traveler and avid francophile is GayTravel.com’s Editor, Charlie Rounds.

“I first saw Paris at the age of 18,” Rounds says, “and for the last 45 years, I’ve been back more than 100 times. I will never tire of this city. The food, the architecture, the Seine at night, the view from Sacré-Cœur, the sight of the Eiffel Tower from The Trocadéro – the list is endless. Whether you visit every museum or simply sip coffee on the corner – there is truly something for everyone.”

“This is great honor for Paris to be awarded the 1st GayTravel Approved City in Europe! It’s rewarding to be presented as a leading key destination for LGBT visitors; especially in 2018, when targeted programming is very rich, with the holding of the 10th edition of the Gay Games next August” said Nicolas Lefebvre, General Manager of the Paris Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“With an ever-changing and evolving offer (hotels, tours, clubs, etc.), the capital is a key reference when it comes to hospitality. No doubt this award will strengthen the place of the capital in international itineraries and networks.”