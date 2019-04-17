The OUTshine Film Festival is excited to announce Fred Rosser (former WWE superstar Darren Young) as the Celebrity Talent Vanguard Award winner for OUTShine Miami’s 2019 season.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Closing Party on Sunday, April 28, when he will also be receiving the Key to the City.

Before that special event, Rosser can be seen at several screenings and events leading up to the award show, including OUTshine’s Centerpiece Party on Wednesday, April 24; the Men’s Spotlight Film & Party on Thursday, April 25; and the GVSC sponsored film- Sauvauge on Friday, April 26.

OUTshine’s Vanguard Award is given every season to celebrity talent who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and support of education, equality, and representation, for the LGBTQ communities. Previous Vanguard winners include actor Tommy Dorfman and director Travis Mathews. Previous Ally Award winners include Gloria & Emilio Estefan and James Franco.

Already a formidable star in the ring, Rosser rose to further prominence by announcing on the celebrity news and gossip show TMZ that he was gay. The casual declaration sent waves through the sports, entertainment and LGBTQ communities. By doing so, Mr. Rosser made history by becoming the first openly gay “active” professional wrestler (in WWE).

“I want to be remembered as a good human being who was the first in an industry to pave the way for LGBTQ athletes in wrestling and beyond to come out and live an honest and authentic life,” Rosser said. “Being the first openly gay wrestler [in WWE], I’ve been able to encourage