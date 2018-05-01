Outfest Partners with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon yesterday announced that over 60 official selections feature films from Outfest are now available on Prime Video. The collection of films are made available through the Prime Video Direct (formerly Amazon Video Direct) self-publishing program which enables rights holders, from filmmakers to distributors, to make their content available to Prime members and earn royalties based on customer engagement.

“These are challenging times for many and reports of violence against LGBTQ citizens are on the rise,” said Christopher Racster, Executive Director of Outfest. “I still believe though in the power of our stories to change that narrative be it for a young teen in Iowa can watch a fully developed LGBTQ character to see a path forward for their own life, to a parent turning on the TV to better understand their child, to the millions who have attended any of our Outfest film festivals over the past 35 years who want to relive a favorite Outfest moment or see something they missed. It is a relationship like this with Prime Video Direct that will carry our stories across the widest network and reach the most individuals.”

The official selections from past Outfest Film Festival’s currently streaming on Prime Video include:

A Sinner in Mecca, winner of 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary

Open, the first American film to win the Teddy Jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival

The Gymnast, winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award: Outstanding American Narrative Feature

GBF, Outfest Screenwriting Lab script and 2013 Outfest Los Angeles Closing Night Film

Women Who Kill, nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 Best First Screenplay

Prime members will be able to stream the films via the Prime Video app for compatible TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices, and online at www.amazon.com/primevideo.

A complete list of films is available upon request.

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO DIRECT:

Prime Video Direct is a self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators from around the world to make their video content available to Amazon customers and earn royalties based on customer engagement. Through presence at international film festivals and through direct/strategic relationships with studios, distributors and filmmakers, PVD aims to support the overall growth of Prime Video worldwide.

ABOUT OUTFEST

Founded by UCLA students in 1982, Outfest is the world’s leading organization that promotes equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBT stories on the screen. Outfest builds community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss and celebrate stories of LGBT lives. Over the past three decades, Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers, and protected more than 35,000 LGBT films and videos. Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival is the preeminent LGBT film festival with eleven days of world-class films, panels, and parties. Outfest Fusion LGBTQ People of Color Film Festival highlights films and offers classes and seminars on filmmaking to ensure all voices are represented in our community.