Get ready for An Intimate Evening with Jennifer Holliday. On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Miami Beach Pride and Morgan Stanley are excited to present the Broadway legend and original Dreamgirl herself Jennifer Holliday, who will make her way to the Faena Theater in Miami Beach for a “one night only” intimate concert benefiting Miami Beach Pride.

The successful Grammy and Tony award-winning artist will sing her gospel and R&B hits, including songs from Dreamgirls, the musical smash phenomenon in which she originally portrayed the character Effie White.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and looking forward to performing a very special intimate concert for my wonderful fans and LGBTQ family at the beautiful Faena Theater, in celebration with love and music to benefit Miami Beach Pride!” said Jennifer Holliday.

And for added star power, this special event will be hosted by local Emmy-award winning newscaster Roxanne Vargas of NBC6.

“To be able to collaborate and work with an incredible talent and headliner like Jennifer Holliday is a dream come true. Jennifer’s contributions to the LGBTQ community has made her an amazing ally, and we’re very lucky to be able to partner with her to support Miami Beach Pride and our initiatives.” said Bruce Horwich, Board Chair of Miami Beach Pride.

“And of course, we’re also thrilled to have our own award-winning newscaster (and last year’s Ally Marshal), Roxanne Vargas hosting this exciting event with us.”

The concert starts promptly at 8 p.m. at Faena Theater at 3201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, FL. A champagne reception will occur at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for tables of two and four and include bottle service, along with standing mezzanine tickets. Reserve your tickets at jenniferholliday.brownpapertickets.com.

