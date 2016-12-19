Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food to the area’s hungry, opened the doors to its new home just in time for the holidays.

OFS recently moved to its new 67,000-square-foot headquarters located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. in Overland, Mo. The agency was previously located in a 25,000-square-foot building at 6282 Olive Blvd. in University City.

The building cost $2.27 million plus had a total renovation of $2.5 million. The property was a former window factory that had been vacant for years. Operation Food Search began a capital campaign in January of this year to raise $7 million through its “The Campaign to End Child Hunger in the St. Louis Region”. The Campaign was created to support the purchase and renovation of a state-of-the-art food distribution and nutrition education center so that OFS can better respond to the region’s growing hunger needs.

The new facility incorporates best practices for efficiencies in food distribution including advanced inventory management, increased product racking capabilities, additional truck bays, and expanded refrigeration for perishable items.

The community kitchen is a new venue for hosting culinary and nutrition education classes, which complements OFS’ community-based programs. The multi-purpose spaces allow member agencies and stakeholders to convene for the purpose of creating long-term innovative solutions that efficiently utilize the organizations’ collective resources. A volunteer room was constructed to engage more individuals and groups to give back to the community in a tangible way.

PARIC Corporation served as the project’s general contractor, and M + H Architects was the building’s architectural firm.

“The holidays are our busiest season of the year, so the move could not have happened at a better time since we can now better accommodate our communities’ needs,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer. “This facility allows us to fulfill our mission and continue growing. It’s like a dream come true.” Schaefer added that “we are extremely fortunate to have such a wide array of resources and volunteers that help us do the best job we possibly can.”

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.

OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties, as well as in the city of St. Louis. For every dollar donated, OFS provides $21 worth of food and nutrition services to support the area’s hungry. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www. OperationFoodSearch.org. V

Via Press Release