Opera Theatre announces its annual Tweet Seats program, during which active Twitter users will have the opportunity to share their opera experience in real time online by tweeting via their smartphones from the theatre. Since the launch of this program in 2013, selected audience members have live tweeted a wide range of OTSL productions, including The Barber of Seville, La bohème, The Magic Flute, The Pirates of Penzance, and The Elixir of Love. Over the life of the program, Opera Theatre has reached in excess of 15 million Twitter users through this innovative program.

For its fifth year, Opera Theatre is offering Tweet Seats for two operas this season. Twitter users are able to apply for tickets to either or both Tweet Seat performances:

Madame Butterfly on May 26 at 8 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath on May 31 at 8 p.m.

Twitter users can follow participants in the “Tweet Seats” program on Twitter through the hashtags #OTSLButterfly and #OTSLGrapes. Seating is located at the rear of the Loretto-Hilton Center, and all cell phones must remain on silent so as not to disrupt other patrons. Larger mobile devices such as laptops and tablets are not permitted.

Applications are available online, and potential “Tweeters” are encouraged to submit early. All applications must be received no later than 48 hours prior to each performance. Those who submit early will receive priority over later applicants. To apply to participate in Tweet Seats this season visit http://www.opera-stl.org/tweetseats/ to fill out a brief application.

Opera Theatre’s 2017 Festival Season runs from May 20 – June 25 and features Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, the American premiere of Philip Glass and Christopher Hampton’s The Trial, the premiere of a new performing version of Ricky Ian Gordon and Michael Korie’s The Grapes of Wrath, Mozart’s Titus (La clemenza di Tito), and the annual Center Stage showcase concert featuring members of OTSL’s young artist programs. Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2017 Festival Season are now available. For more information, visit ExperienceOpera.org or call the box office at (314) 961-0644. V

