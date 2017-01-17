From Downtown St. Louis to Columbia, January’s Opera Tastings venues include National Blues Museum, Moulin, Quintessential Dining & Nightlife, and The Wine Cellar & Bistro.

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’s popular Opera Tastings – a unique series of 80-minute “culinary concerts” that serve as the perfect introduction to opera – return this winter. For the first time since the collaborative event began in 2014, Opera Theatre will host two engagements of Opera Tastings before its festival season: a winter series on January 25-30 and a spring series on April 18- 23. The interactive events are a fun and delicious way for opera newcomers to discover opera for the first time. The series is presented through PNC Arts Alive, an initiative of the PNC Foundation. All-inclusive tickets are $20-$25 per event.

Opera Tastings events take place at different venues across the region, each featuring a unique menu created by some of St. Louis’s best chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists. At each venue, young acclaimed singers perform live music from across the history of opera. Each musical selection is paired with wine, beer, spirits, small bites or desserts. Each course of music and food or drink is introduced by the venue’s culinary expert and by emcee Robert McNichols, Jr. The pairings are designed to enhance the flavors of the music, and the music is designed to enhance the flavors of the pairings. Each menu focuses on the specialties of this January’s culinary partners: Moulin Events, National Blues Museum, Quintessential Dining & Nightlife and The Wine Cellar & Bistro.

The Opera Tastings winter series will reach across the St. Louis region and beyond, with partnerships from Downtown St. Louis to St. Charles to Columbia, Missouri. The six events of this winter’s Opera Tastings are as follows:

• Wednesday, January 25, 7 p.m. & Thursday, January 26, at p.m. at Moulin Events

2017 Chouteau Avenue in Lafayette Square Menu highlights by Executive Chef Ryan Luke: Wine and locally-sourced continental cuisine All-inclusive tickets are $20

• Friday, January 27, 7 p.m. at Quintessential Dining & Nightlife 149 N. Main Street in Historic St. Charles Menu highlights by General Manager Eric Sohn: Beer and new American-style comfort food All-inclusive tickets are $20

• Sunday, January 29, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. at The Wine Cellar 505 Cherry Street in Downtown Columbia, Missouri Menu highlights by Executive Chef Craig Cyr and Sommelier Sarah Cyr: Wine and “Seed to Table” small plates All-inclusive tickets are $25

• Monday, January 30, 7 p.m. at The National Blues Museum 615 Washington Avenue in Downtown St. Louis Menu highlights by Chef Jack of Culture Catering: Cocktails and Creole/Soul Fusion All-inclusive tickets are $20

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each event. After each performance, audiences are encouraged to stay and dine or enjoy drinks with the singers at each of the partner venues.

The singers at this winter’s Opera Tastings are young opera stars who have started their careers at Opera Theatre – soprano Katherine Jolly, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Panara, tenor Joshua Blue and baritone Robert Mellon. They will perform arias, duets, and trios at each venue, accompanied by pianist Lachlan Glen, with music ranging from Mozart and Puccini to Kurt Weill and Ricky Ian Gordon.

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis was one of only nine arts organizations in the St. Louis region that were selected for a PNC Arts Alive grant for bold thinking around increasing arts access and engagement.

PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative of the PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. The goal of PNC Arts Alive is to help area residents gain access to the arts and to help arts organizations expand and engage audiences.

“Through PNC Arts Alive, we continue to help invigorate local arts organizations while bringing new and exciting programs to our community,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. “The creativity and collaboration demonstrated by the local arts community is evident in the programs that will be introduced, while enabling new visitors and residents alike to experience a diverse range of exhibits and performances.”

For more information on PNC Arts Alive and the grant recipients, visit http://www.pncartsalive.com.

All-inclusive tickets are $20 to the four events in St. Louis and $25 to the two events in Columbia, and available online at ExperienceOpera.org/OperaTastings or the Opera Theatre box office at (314) 961-0644. Additional details of the April locations, which will range from Edwardsville to the Cortex District to Chesterfield, will be announced later in January.

All attendees will receive a credit towards the purchase of tickets to any event during the 2017 Festival Season, which runs from May 20 – June 25 and features Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, the American premiere of Philip Glass and Christopher Hampton’s The Trial, the premiere of a new performing version of Ricky Ian Gordon and Michael Korie’s The Grapes of Wrath, Mozart’s Titus (La clemenza di Tito), and the annual Center Stage showcase concert by Gerdine Young Artists.

The series is also supported by the following generous media partners: Feast Magazine, Alive Magazine, Gazelle STL, and Riverfront Times. The series host committee consists of members of OTSL’s Young Friends Steering Committee and OTSL’s Engagement and Inclusion Task Force: Gail Boker, Geoff and Allison Bowers, Adrienne Davis, Mark Kent, Anthony and Laura Lancia, Teresa Lane, Laurie Lock, Tyrrell Rodgers, Jermaine Tarrant, Ashley Budde-Taylor and Matt Taylor, and Kira Van Niel. V

Via Press Relase