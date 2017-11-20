launched its Live Proud Holidays campaign to support True Colors Fund in their work to end LGBT youth homelessness. Did you know that 40% of America’s 1.6 million homeless youth are LGBT? November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, so AT&T recentlyits Live Proud Holidays campaign to support True Colors Fund in their work to end LGBT youth homelessness.

AT&T is encouraging the LGBT community and allies to participate in this campaign by doing the following:

• Until Nov. 26, participants can join our Live Proud Holiday Sweeps by tagging 3 friends on our th Annual True Colors Fund Home for the Holidays benefit concert presented by AT&T on Dec. 9. The winner and 3 friends will also get to meet concert host, legendary singer and longtime LGBT advocate Cyndi Lauper. Nov. 26, participants can join our Live Proud Holiday Sweeps by tagging 3 friends on our AT&T Instagram post with #ProudHolidaySweeps for a chance to win a trip to NYC to attend the 7Annual True Colors Fund Home for the Holidays benefit concert presented by AT&T on Dec. 9. The winner and 3 friends will also get to meet concert host, legendary singer and longtime LGBT advocate Cyndi Lauper.

• Share the Share the campaign video featuring Cyndi Lauper and True Colors Fund “True Fellows.” Our goal is to reach 100,000 views. AT&T is also contributing $100,000 to True Colors Fund’s events and programs in 2017 to help expand the work to end LGBT homelessness. V

