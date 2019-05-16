This June, Old Bakery Beer is partnering with Saint Louis Effort for AIDS to release a collaboration just in time for Pride Month. The limited edition rainbow Citrus Wheat Pride can launches June 1 and will be available while supplies last. $2 from every case will go to Saint Louis Effort for AIDS, along with $1 from every 4-pack sold at the brewery located at 400 Landmarks Blvd in Alton, Illinois.

Old Bakery Beer COO Lauren Pattan said “At Old Bakery Beer, we celebrate all people, all families, all love. We knew we wanted to do something to support our local LGBTQ community during Pride Month.”

The timing of the collaboration is key.

“With the discrimination, the LGBTQ community is currently facing in healthcare, we knew that’s where we wanted to focus. Saint Louis Effort for AIDS has served thousands of people living with HIV/AIDS in the St. Louis region, and there are thousands more who aren’t actively engaged in care. Though small, we hope this collaboration will raise awareness and support STLEFA in their work.”

