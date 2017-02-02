Proposed EO Would Discriminate Against LGBTQ Individuals and Women

A leaked version of President Trump’s executive order entitled, “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom,” revealed broad provisions, which would allow religious healthcare providers to refuse to treat LGBTQ individuals and women if it is in conflict with their beliefs. In response, the New York Professional Nurses Union (NYPNU) and the Northeast Nurses Association (NENA), issued the following statements:

Statement from NYPNU Executive Board Member, Kathleen Reid:

“The New York Professional Nurses Union (NYPNU) strongly opposes ANY attempt by the Trump administration to limit the rights of LGBTQ people and women. We are deeply concerned about reports that Trump intends to sign an executive order allowing health care institutions to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals. Reports stating that the executive order will allow healthcare facilities the right to deny treatment to LGBTQ people and women will, if enacted, put these vulnerable patient populations at increased risk of harm and, even death. As nurses and healthcare professionals we took an oath and have a duty to treat all people regardless of their race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or national origin.”

Statement from NENA President, Ellen Smith:

“The NorthEast Nurses Association (NENA) stands with our affiliate organizations in condemning any executive order or legislation that seeks to restrict the rights and equal treatment of LGBTQ individuals and women. Any attempt to allow organizations to deny potentially life-saving treatments and care to anyone on the basis of sexual orientation, religion, or gender will be met with the full resistance of our constituent Unions which comprise more than 30,000 nurses and allied health professional members.” V

Via Press Release