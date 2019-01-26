Netflix, the world’s leading entertainment service, has announced that it will start the production on four special episodes of the Emmy® Award-winning original unscripted series Queer Eye, titled Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

The Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) – will bring their expertise to Tokyo, working with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.

In Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, the Fab Five will forge relationships with four Japanese men and women from different backgrounds and cultures who were selected from a wide group of applicants and nominations.

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever. Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country,” said David Collins, Creator and Executive Producer of Queer Eye.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan will debut globally on Netflix in 2019, preceded by Queer Eye: Season Three which was filmed in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. In Season Three, these fearless ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love and care to a whole new roster of heroes. The Fab Five are food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming consultant Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown.

Via Press Release