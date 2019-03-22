The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), representing the nation’s nearly 3,000 local health departments, will hold its 2019 Preparedness Summit March 26-29 in St. Louis at America’s Center Convention Complex, 701 Convention Plaza. This year’s theme is “The Evolving Threat Environment” and the conference will feature experts from the healthcare and emergency management fields in addition to public health preparedness professionals to address the gaps between these life-saving industries in an effort to work more collaboratively and efficiently in the face of emerging threats.

There will be multiple sessions on these newsworthy topics: disease outbreaks, health equity and social justice, immigration, mass fatality preparation, natural disaster preparation, the opioid crisis, pediatric disaster preparedness and care, and terrorism among others. Click here to watch a video on the about conference.

Presentations by St. Louis and Missouri State Health Department Officials

On Tuesday, March 26, from 4:30 PM – 5:15 PM St. Louis Department of Public of Health official Ms. Ntasiah Shaw, Emergency Preparedness Program Manager will lead the session, “Infectious Diseases and the Law Enforcement Community — a Collaboration for Prevention and Response.” This presentation will offer an overview of the collaboration between the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and local law enforcement and discuss how the training was developed and written specifically for law enforcement.

On Wednesday, March 27 from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM representatives from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency; the State of Missouri, Office of Administration; and the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health are panelists for the session “Collaborative Efforts to Provide Effective Disaster Evacuation for Affected Populations.” The presenters will share insights into the processes which guide Missouri’s efforts to incorporate affected populations in planning at all levels.

Find the full schedule of events here. Join the conversation and monitor sessions as they happen on Twitter by following @PrepSummit and the conference hashtag, #Prep19.

Via Press Release