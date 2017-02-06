Producers Kevin McCollum, Doug Morris and Motown Founder Berry Gordy are proud to announce the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.

Reprising their roles for this new tour will be Chester Gregory as Berry Gordy, Allison Semmes as Diana Ross, and Jarran Muse as Marvin Gaye. The production also stars David Kaverman as Smokey Robinson, with CJ Wright and Raymond Davis Jr. portraying Berry Gordy’s boyhood counterpart and the roles of young stars Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL will also feature Michelle Alves, Malcolm Armwood, Erick Buckley, Judith Franklin, Jeremy Gaston, Alyssa V. Gomez, Garfield Hammonds, LaTrisa Harper, Rod Harrelson, Jared Howelton, Louis James Jackson, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Ramone Owens, Devin L. Price, Alana Randall, Tavia Riveè, Matthew Sims Jr., Kimberly Ann Steele, Doug Storm, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Gabriella Whiting, Galen J. Williams, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Tickets for MOTOWN THE MUSICAL at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL at the Fabulous Fox run March 21 – 26. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.,Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and so many more.

Featuring more than 50 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,”MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL features staging by Schele Williams, choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Blues in the Night) and Warren Adams (Toy Story), scenic design by David Korins (Bring It On: The Musical, Annie), costume design by Tony Award® nominee ESosa(The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, “Project Runway”), lighting design by Tony Award®winner Natasha Katz (Once, Sister Act), sound design by Tony Award® nominee Peter Hylenski (Rock of Ages, The Scottsboro Boys), projection design by Daniel Brodie(Alladin), hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe (Memphis) and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL’s arrangements and orchestrations are by Grammy and Tony Award® nominee Ethan Popp (Rock of Ages), who also serves as music supervisor in reproducing the classic “Sound of Young America,” with co-orchestrations and additional arrangements by Tony Award® nominee Bryan Crook (“Smash”) and dance arrangements by Zane Mark (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is produced by Tony Award® winning producer Kevin McCollum (Rent, In the Heights, Avenue Q), Chairman and CEO of SONY Music Entertainment Doug Morris and Motown Founder Berry Gordy, in association with Work Light Productions.

PRINCIPALS

CHESTER GREGORY (Berry Gordy). Chester is thrilled and honored to return in the role of Berry Gordy, after portraying him last summer on Broadway in Motown The Musical! Broadway credits include Hairspray, Tarzan, Cry-Baby and Sister Act. He has toured nationally with several shows including Dreamgirls and his one-man show The Eve of Jackie Wilson. Chester has received many awards including the NAACP Theatre Award, and has been presented the key to the city of his hometown of Gary, Indiana and East Chicago. He has also been chosen as an Honorary State Representative and has received a Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater Columbia College in Chicago. Chester is also a songwriter and producer. Join the journey @ChesterGregory and chestergregory.com.

ALLISON SEMMES (Diana Ross). Thrilled to be traveling the nation with this show again! Proud AEA member. Chicago Native. B.M.Opera at UIUC, M.M. from NYU-Steinhardt. Broadway credits: Motown The Musical (Florence Ballard) and The Book of Mormon (Nabalungi u/s, Swing). Other credits include The Color Purple National Tour, Dreamgirls, Bubbling Brown Sugar, The Wiz, Candide. BroadwayWorld Chicago award for Best Female Lead, and an NAACP Theatre Award nomination for Best Female Lead for Diana Ross in Motown.

JARRAN MUSE (Marvin Gaye). A native Jersey boy couldn’t be happier living his dream. God is good y’all. Broadway/N.Y.C.: Motown The Musical, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,Dreamgirls. Tours: American Idiot, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, 42nd Street. Checkjarranmuse.com for the complete resume. Proud member of Actors’ Equity Association. Instagram: @JaeMuse or Twitter: @JarranMuse.”

DAVID KAVERMAN (Smokey Robinson) is honored to make his Equity and National Tour debuts with Motown! Native of Ohio. Favorite credits (Regional): Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Carousel, Chicago, Godspell, & Disney Cruise Line. Proud graduate of Otterbein University (BM) & the Manhattan School of Music (MM). @deighvidk. www.davidkaverman.com.

CJ WRIGHT (Young Berry Gordy/Young Stevie Wonder/Young Michael Jackson) is an 11-year musician from Upland CA, is beyond excited to join the Motown cast and make his national tour debut. He has appeared in a commercial, print, voice overs, and has performed in local theater and venues.

RAYMOND DAVIS JR. (Young Berry Gordy/Young Stevie Wonder/Young Michael Jackson). A 12-year old native of Indianapolis, Raymond is humbled and extremely grateful to join the Motown cast. He has appeared in commercials and has won many singing contests in Indianapolis.