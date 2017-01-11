GLSEN’s Biennial National School Climate Survey Shows Students Still Lack School-Based Supports, Despite Positive Effect on School Climate for LGBTQ Students

GLSEN today released state-level data from its benchmark National School Climate Survey, which shows that U.S. secondary schools are slowly improving but remain hostile environments for many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) students.

The biennial survey, which began in 1999, found that harassment and discrimination negatively affect LGBTQ students’ educational outcomes and mental health. The research also confirmed that lower levels of harassment and better educational outcomes are related to the presence of school-based supports: LGBTQ-inclusive anti-bullying policies, LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum, supportive educators and Gay-Straight Alliances (GSAs).

For Missouri specifically, the report found:

The vast majority of LGBTQ students in Missouri regularly heard anti-LGBT remarks. Many also regularly heard school staff make homophobic remarks (27 percent) and negative remarks about someone’s gender expression (39 percent).

Many also regularly heard school staff make homophobic remarks (27 percent) and negative remarks about someone’s gender expression (39 percent). Most LGBTQ students in Missouri had been victimized at school. Of those, more than half never reported the incident to school staff (55 percent). Only 26 percent of those students who reported incidents said it resulted in effective staff intervention.

Of those, more than half never reported the incident to school staff (55 percent). Only 26 percent of those students who reported incidents said it resulted in effective staff intervention. Many LGBTQ students in Missouri reported discriminatory policies or practices at their school . Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) experienced at least one form of discrimination at school during the past year. In Missouri, over half of transgender students (57 percent) were unable to use the school restroom that aligned with their gender identity.

. Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) experienced at least one form of discrimination at school during the past year. In Missouri, over half of transgender students (57 percent) were unable to use the school restroom that aligned with their gender identity. Many LGBTQ students in Missouri did not have access to in-school resources and supports.Only 8 percent attended a school with a comprehensive anti-bullying/harassment policy; 15 percent had access to an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum; just over half could identify six or more supportive school staff (56 percent); and half had access to a GSA or similar student club (53 percent).

“We should not be comfortable with the state of school climate for LGBTQ students in Missouri, which is similar to what we see in Kansas and throughout the country,” said David Alonzo, Chair of GLSEN Greater Kansas City. “While things are improving in many respects, too many LGBTQ students still face bullying, harassment and discrimination. We are constantly working on the ground to effect change and help all students thrive.”

“We have so much more work to do, but we have seen what works in Missouri to improve school climates for LGBTQ students: supportive educators, anti-bullying policies that specifically protect LGBTQ students, supportive student clubs and school curriculum that positively depicts LGBTQ topics,” said Amanda Derham, Chair of GLSEN Springfield.

State snapshots for 30 states can be found at www.glsen.org/statesnapshots. To access infographics, an executive summary and the complete GLSEN National School Climate Survey report, visit www.glsen.org/nscs.

