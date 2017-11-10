Missouri Courage Scholarship (MCS) is very proud to announce the establishment of a Board of Directors, and welcome our new Board members.

When we started our organization in 2015, it was funded and organized with a very grassroots approach. As the first, and largest, state-wide LGBTQ scholarship organization in Missouri, we’ve awarded over $25,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors over the past two years.

In January 2017, we received our 501c3 not-for-profit designation. As we’ve grown, our processes and organization have become more formalized to support our goals to reach more students, establish more partnerships, and ultimately award more scholarships. The creation of our Board of Directors will support our long-term expansion.

Our Board includes a wide range of talented individuals, from small business owners to former St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguers. We have people who work in the Missouri legislature, PhD students, lawyers, theatre producers, nurses, and social workers. See photos below and bios on all of them at: courage-scholarship.org/Leadership/.

GOVERNANCE BOARD: VOTING DIRECTORS

Jacob Wilson, Founder, Co-Chair

Geneviève Steidtmann, Co-Chair

Tori Gale, Director

David Steidtmann, Director

OPERATIONS BOARD: SPECIALTY DIRECTORS

Billy Donley, Scholar Leadership & Communications

Fredrick Doss, Government Relations

Jonathan Havlik, Design

COURAGE AMBASSADORS: CARRYING THE WORK OF MCS TO MORE PLACES

Jim Swimm, Ambassador Coordinator, Ambassador to Corporate Employee Groups Cheri Ball, Ambassador to Kansas City

Dean Carpenter, Ambassador to New York City

Peter Adams, Ambassador to Mid-Missouri

Tyler Dunnington, Ambassador at large

Chandra Peterson, Ambassador to San Diego

Stay tuned as MCS launches our Pride through Education, Networks & Civic Engagement (PENCE) fundraising campaign on the anniversary of the 2016 election. Vice President Pence is sure to get a kick out of it.

Missouri Courage Scholarship is a 501c3 organization; all donations are tax deductible. Please visit our website at courage-scholarship.org for more information. V

