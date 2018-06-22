Missouri Courage Scholarship Announces 2018 Recipients

Missouri Courage Scholarship (MCS) announced the winners of their 2018 awards. Each year, MCS awards scholarships to college-bound high school seniors who demonstrate courage and take a stand for social justice. In 2018 they are giving $19,000 in awards to 17 amazing Courage Scholars.

This year’s applicant pool was the most diverse to date. MCS had more than 140 applicants from 86 high schools across Missouri. Thirty-one percent of the applicants and 29% of our award winners are students of color. They had 13 transgender applicants and three 2018 Courage Scholars are transgender. “MCS could not be prouder of this year’s Courage Scholars. From playing fields and classrooms to marches and town halls, these students have made a difference by being themselves and using their voices to educate, advocate, and speak out against injustice,” said MCS founder and co-chair Jacob Wilson.

MCS awards three types of scholarships:

The Missouri Courage Award (MCA) is awarded to high school seniors in Missouri who have demonstrated their commitment to work for change in their community that advances the lives of LGBTQ people or furthers other social justice causes. The Rural Courage Award (RCA) is intended for students residing in rural Missouri communities who meet the MCA scholarship qualifications. The Trans Courage Award (TCA) is intended for Missouri students who identify as transgender and who meet the MCA scholarship qualifications.

In addition to the above awards, this year MCS partnered with both Pride St. Charles and GLSEN Kansas City to award additional scholarships on behalf of their organizations.

We are thrilled to share the 2018 Courage Scholars:

A Borgerding, Rural Courage Award, Hermann High School, Hermann, MO

Cory Gamblin, Rural Courage Award, Salem High School, Salem, MO – 2-year Founder’s award

Lucy Grubbs, Rural Courage Award, Mansfield High School, Mansfield, MO

Robby Fahrenholtz, Pride St. Charles Award, Missouri Academy of Science Mathematics and Computing, Winfield, MO

Jake Johnson, Missouri Courage Award, St. Louis University High School, St. Louis, MO

Sara Merz, Pride St. Charles Award, Liberty High School, O’Fallon, MO

Justin Nelson, Missouri Courage Award, Marquette High School, Ellisville, MO

Jade Nguyen, Pride St. Charles Award, Fort Zumwalt East High School, St. Peters, MO

Brayden Pollvogt, Trans Courage Award, Lutheran High School North, St. Louis, MO

Jacob Reel, Pride St. Charles Award, Christian Brothers College High School, Saint Peters, MO

Emma Resek, Missouri Courage Award, Marquette High School, Chesterfield, MO

Aubrey Schmit, Trans Courage Award, Salem High School, Salem, MO – 2-year Founder’s award

Nick Simpson, Pride St. Charles Award, Ft. Zumwalt South, St. Peters, MO

Nicholas Stoll, Rural Courage Award, Jefferson C-123, Conception, MO

Prefers to Remain Anonymous, Trans Courage Award, Gladstone, MO

Prefers to Remain Anonymous, GLSEN KC Award, Turney, MO

Prefers to Remain Anonymous, Missouri Courage Award, Washington, MO

Missouri Courage Scholarship is the first, and largest, state-wide LGBTQ scholarship organization in Missouri. Each year MCS acknowledges, affirms, and rewards students who demonstrate courage and take a stand for social justice. MCS is a 501c3 organization; all donations are tax deductible. Visit their website at www.courage-scholarship.org for more information.