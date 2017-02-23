In honor of what would have been Elizabeth Taylor’s 85th birthday on February 27th, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) is releasing a short video to celebrate her legacy. The video reflects on one of the most unforgettable figures of the big screen, diving into Elizabeth Taylor’s unique and multifaceted fame, and the path that led her to become one of the most powerful activists of all time.

The video is narrated by philanthropist, artist, and actress Miley Cyrus, a nod to their shared experiences growing up in the public eye. As child actresses, both women lived lives captured by headlines and chose to use their platforms to advocate fearlessly for the rights of the most marginalized communities.

Watch the Video Here.

Elizabeth Taylor’s close friend, Kathy Ireland, for whom she was a mentor in creating her firm, kathy ireland® WorldWide (kiWW®), has pledged kiWW’s matching donations to ETAF up to $100,000 to “carry forward this most compassionate woman’s dedication to those impacted by HIV and AIDS.”

The anniversary of her birthday falls just one day after the Academy Awards, which this year will mark the 25 years since she first wore the red AIDS ribbon as a presenter for Best Picture. V

About The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation:

Founded by Elizabeth Taylor in 1991, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation provides grants to domestic and international programs that offer direct care services to people living with HIV and AIDS. Since its inception, ETAF has concentrated on supporting the most marginalized communities across the globe, and has expanded to also fund innovative HIV education and advocacy programs. To date, ETAF has granted to more than 675 organizations in 44 countries and 42 states in the U.S.