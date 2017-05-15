Mike’s Bikes, bike shop located in the Central West End, is set to host TOUR de Taco, a bike tour tasting tacos all around St. Louis, on Sunday, May 28 from 10AM to 3PM. TOUR de TACO offers cyclists of all varieties a unique riding experience which incorporates taco shops all across the city for a fun-filled ride.

The fourth annual TOUR de TACO will depart from Mike’s Bikes (324 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis) registration beginning at 10AM and the ride leaving promptly at 11AM, riding at a casual pace. The tour will stop at three different taco locations around the city, including, Taco Circus, Atomic Cowboy, and El Burro Loco. TOUR de TACO tickets are $30, which includes a commemorative t-shirt, one taco at each location, and access to exclusive drink specials. Rental bikes from Mike’s are available for the event on a first come, first serve basis at a special rate of $10, including a bike, helmet, and lock.

“The bike shops in town have built some excellent shop-sponsored rides for the public to tag along on. It’s interesting to see that each of these shop rides have their own personalities. The team from Mike’s Bikes is an extremely enjoyable bunch. Bicycle rides that revolve around food and drink really complete the cycle of life–exercise, socializing, and eating. It is gonna be a fun one!” exclaimed Christian Ethridge, Owner of Taco Circus.

TOUR de TACO stemmed from the fun at the Mike’s Bikes happy hours and the need for an interactive event for existing customers and to bring newcomers in, which has developed into an annual event. TOUR de TACO brings together all types of cyclists–enthusiasts, racers, commuters and others, building communities and bridging the cycling and restaurant industries.

“The ride has become the greatest taco ride on two wheels. It’s really just a fun time that previous riders seek out and don’t want to miss out on. Plus, everyone loves tacos!” expressed Matt McRedmond of Mike’s Bikes.

Mike’s Bikes is nestled into the Central West End on Euclid, serving all types of cyclists from casual riders to serious riders and everyone in between. What started as a modest basement-bike repair shop has turned into a bustling bike shop in the heart of the city. Whether you just want to rent a bike to cruise around for the day, invest in a high-end bike or just need a tune, Mike’s Bikes has all the gear at reasonable rates.

For more information and to purchase tickets to TOUR de TACO, visit https://goo.gl/aZr7cT. Or, visit the Facebook event page here. V

Via Press Release