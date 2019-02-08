BBC Three has confirmed that Michelle Visage will be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, joining previously announced host, RuPaul.

Visage has judged eight seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and four seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ in the US and is an integral part of the show’s continued success. Visage and RuPaul have over 20 years of working history on a variety of projects, from their successful ‘What’s the Tee’ podcast, to their top rated morning radio show, to 100+ episodes of their 90s talk show, ‘The RuPaul Show.’

“We’ve been working tirelessly to bring the magic of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to my favourite city in the world: LONDON!” said Visage. “I KNOW the UK has a wealth of talent to offer and I’m thrilled beyond belief to see these queens battle it out on the main stage, UK style! GOD SAVE THE QUEENS!”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ will search for the best and brightest drag queens the UK has to offer. Through a series of challenges that will test the queen’s comedy, modeling, and acting skills, host RuPaul will crown the ‘UK’s Next Drag Superstar’.

“Michelle has worked tirelessly to help bring Drag Race to the UK, we are grateful she is part of our family,” said Emmy® Award-winning Executive Producers and World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “She is a quadruple threat; she sings, she dances, she acts, and boy, can she judge! Queens beware!”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ is an 8 x 60 World of Wonder production for BBC Three. It was commissioned by Damian Kavanagh, Former Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

